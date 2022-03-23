by Linda Straker

Roland Bhola became Director of Post in October 2021

Software being used is endorsed by Universal Postal Union

NAWASA and Grenlec customers will be able to make payments in initial phase

The Grenada Postal Corporation (GPC) is soon to become another service provider of electronic financial transactions that will allow customers to send and receive cash transfers and also make payments on utility bills.

“Currently, we are testing the software. We are ensuring that it’s working effectively and properly when we go public. The intention is making life easier for our customers who will be able to pay their bills without hassle,” said Roland Bhola, who became the Director of Post in October 2021.

The software being used by the Postal Corporation is one endorsed by the Universal Postal Union. “We are confident about the system, we are just ensuring that our staff at the various postal corporation offices that will be using it understand its functionalities, that is why we have the testing period,” he said.

Bhola anticipates that the software will be operating by April 2022.

In the initial phase, NAWASA and Grenlec customers will be able to make their payments, but the intention is to expand to other services. “We are giving customers another service at the post office. Simply put, we are giving them another option to pay their bills. Electronic payment is now the trend, so we are preparing to also offer it to our customers,” he said.

“We are also in discussions with other territories for the transfer of funds, but the first service for financial electronic transfer will be domestic and it allows, for example, someone who is in St George’s to be able to send money to another person in St Patrick or Carriacou,” he said.