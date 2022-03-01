The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is proud to announce that the tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique has won 10 awards in 6 categories for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022, including Best Caribbean Beach, Attraction, Beach Bar, Resort, Rum Distillery, and Restaurant.

In the category of Best Caribbean Beach, Paradise Beach in Carriacou, Grenada’s sister island, copped the award as the #1 Beach in the Caribbean.

10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlight the best of the best in contests covering categories such as destinations, food and drink, hotels, and attractions. Nominees in all categories are chosen editorially by a panel of experts with readers encouraged to vote. Readers were able to vote in each category once per day. The competition started on 17 January and finished on 14 February. Winners in the respective categories are awarded a badge of recognition as the 10 Best Readers’ Choice.

USA TODAY is a multi-platform news and information media company with a combined reach of seven million readers daily and a leader in mobile applications with more than 21 million downloads on mobile devices.

“This is a truly outstanding award for our tourism product and we would like to sincerely thank the USA Today editorial team for our nominations and then to all those who voted; we couldn’t have done it without you,” said Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority. “Three islands, one destination and it is truly wonderful that we can celebrate in Carriacou. We are committed to ensuring that we continue spreading the word about our tri-island state and let people know that Carriacou truly is the ‘Cradle of Culture’. We are celebrating this international award for Paradise Beach and we are so proud of this and all the other attributes that Carriacou brings to the table, like Boatbuilding, Shakespeare Mas and sustainable Eco-tourism which embeds responsibility and conservation practices in everything that we do.”

Below is a list of the top winners for Grenada:

Best Caribbean Beach:

#1. Paradise Beach

#3. Grand Anse Beach

Best Caribbean Attraction:

#3. Belmont Estate – Grenada

Best Caribbean Beach Bar:

#4. Esther’s Bar – Grand Anse Beach, Grenada

#7. Umbrellas Beach Bar – Umbrellas Beach Bar

Best Caribbean Resort:

#8 True Blue Bay Boutique Resort – True Blue, Grenada

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery:

#5. Clarke’s Court Rum – Grenada

Best Caribbean Restaurant:

#6. Punj-abi

#7. Dexter’s Restaurant

#8. La Sagesse Restaurant

All results are posted at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/.

GTA