Remarks by HE Wei Hongtian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Grenada at the Handover Ceremony of China-Aided Low Income Housing Project Phase II, Beausejour. St George on 29 March 2022.

Dr the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada,

Hon. Delma Thomas, Minister for Social Development, Housing, Community Empowerment,

Hon. Oliver Joseph, Mimister for Foreign Affairs,

Hon. Modeste-Curwen, Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation

Permanent Secretaries,

Officials from the Grenadian Government,

Representatives from the local community,

Colleagues and fellow Chinese,

Friends from media,

Distinguished guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen.

Good afternoon,

It’s my great pleasure to attend the Completion and Handover Ceremony of the China-Aided Low-Income Housing Project Phase II. I am sure that this is a very exciting moment for all of us today, as we all know that this project doesn’t come easy due to the outbreak of Covid-19. We have encountered many challenges and difficulties for the past 2 years under the shadows and negative impacts of the deadly virus. However, with the joint efforts, close cooperation and coordination from both sides, we have overcome all the odds and made this beautiful and high-quality housing project into reality. With the completion of all the 647 house units in 5 different sites, we have turned the wild grasslands or bushlands into 5 beautiful communities with new landscape. On behalf of the Chinese side, I would like to take this opportunity to express heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Prime Minister Keith Mitchell, Hon. Minister Delma Thomas, relevant ministries, departments and officials of the Grenadian government and the local people for your strong support to this project. I also sincerely thank the construction team from Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and the management team from Pan-China Group for their hard work, dedication and team spirit.

As a responsible major country, the Chinese government always delivers its promises faithfully. This ceremony embodies another important fulfillment of China’s commitment, and this project marks another milestone of profound friendship between China and Grenada. Hon. Prime Minister, Hon. Minister, Today, on behalf of the Chinese government, I have the great honour to officially hand over these 647 house units to you, and through you, to the Grenadian government and people. It is our sincere hope that these houses will lend help for the improvement of people’s livelihood. Though we officially hand over this project to the Grenadian Government, a 7-member Maintenance Team will remain here for 2 years to take care of the maintenance responsibility. And I assure you that China stands ready to further enhance friendly relations and cooperation with Grenada based on the principles of mutual respect, equality and win-win result, and China will continue to provide support and assistance to Grenada within its capability.

Hon. Prime Minister,

Hon. Ministers,

Dear friends,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In spite of many challenges caused by Covid-19, we are glad to see that both Grenada and China realised very positive GDP growth last year and we are still confident that there will be more economic recovery this year. We are also happy to witness that both the new confirmed Covid cases and the rate of test positivity are sharply declining in Grenada lately, and we wish all things will get back to normalcy very soon. I would also like to take this occasion to applaud the success of the International Cricket Test Match held at the National Stadium for the past 5 days. I also extend warm congratulations to the West Indies Cricket Team for their great victory. I can see everyone’s face is full of happiness, smile and relaxation inside and outside the Stadium. We highly appreciated that Grenada government paid great importance to this sports activity and make it a big success. It is no doubt that the return of international cricket teams and tourists will give the Grenadian economy a much-needed boost.

We are also delighted that with the joint efforts of China and the international community, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympics have just achieved a full success. China has fulfilled its commitment of delivering a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympics to the world. A green, inclusive, open and clean approach has been followed throughout the organizing and hosting of the Games. Beijing made history as the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. The strong and effective Covid-19 protocols have set a successful example for the hosting of major international events, and the green, low-carbon and sustainable approach will be cherished as part of the rich legacy of Beijing 2022 Games. Under such special circumstances of Covid-19, Beijing 2022 was not easy, and it is a success not only for China, but also for the entire world. The Olympic spirit and motto of “Faster, Higher, Stronger -Together” will shine and illuminate the route for humanity to jointly forge ahead into the future, regardless of ideology and political system. Having predicted all the optimistic trends and serious research, China has set its GDP growth target at around 5.5% for 2022, and China has full confidence to achieve this development goal.

Under the guidance of its “people first, life first” principle, China has been adhering to the dynamic zero-Covid policy and have succeeded in protecting 18% of the world’s population from the disease, and making outstanding contributions to addressing the threat facing all mankind. And Amid the Covid-19 pandemic still raging across the world, it is necessary for China to sustain the balance it has achieved between epidemic control and social and economic development, as this is crucial for stabilising the world economy, particularly global supply chains.

Hon. Prime Minister,

Hon. Ministers,

Dear friends,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The world today is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, however, peace and development remain the 2 major themes of our times. China, as a major country and second economy in the world, has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a guardian of the international order. We uphold the basic norms of the international laws and seek to consolidate solidarity and cooperation with other countries for common prosperity, and for a community with shared future.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since its inception, the BRI has followed the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation and high-standard, people-centred development, promoted the construction of a large batch of cooperation projects, strengthened connectivity and delivered tangible benefits to the people of our BRI partners. It has become the most popular international public good and the largest cooperation platform. To date, China has signed more than 200 cooperation documents with 148 countries and 32 international organisations within the framework of BRI.

And in September 2021, President Xi proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the UN General Assembly, calling on the international community to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for more robust, greener and more balanced global development. While the BRI focuses on infrastructure, the GDI embraces the people-centred core concept, follows the guideline of practical cooperation in eight priority areas including poverty alleviation, food security, Covid-19 and vaccine, financing for development, climate change and green development, industrialisation, digital economy and connectivity.

In order to deepen the cooperation in the field of the Blue Economy between China and Grenada, foster new growth drivers and promote high-quality development, the Chinese side has proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Deepening on Blue Economy Cooperation Between China and Grenada.

I would like to thank for Grenada’s positive responses on the 3 above-mentioned proposals. China is ready to sign the Cooperation Plan on Jointly promoting the BRI between China and Grenada, to warmly welcome Grenada’s participation in the GDI, and to sign the MOU on Blue Economy Cooperation with Grenada. China also stands ready to dock these plans with the National Sustainable Development Plan 2020-2035 of Grenada, and is willing to further enhance our friendly cooperation within the frameworks of bilateral, regional and multilateral mechanisms for the mutual benefit of the 2 nations and 2 peoples.

In the end, Hon. Prime Minister, Hon. Ministers, dear friends, ladies and gentlemen, I wish you all and Grenada more success in the year of 2022.

I thank you for your kind attention.