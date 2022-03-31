St George’s University (SGU) announced today that hundreds of its students secured residencies during this year’s Match Day, building on its track record of providing new physicians to the US workforce.

“Match Day is one of the most important days of a medical student’s career,” said Dr G Richard Olds president of St George’s University. “On behalf of the entire SGU community, I extend a hearty congratulations to this outstanding group of students. I wish them the best as they begin their careers.”

This year, St George’s University students matched into residencies across 18 specialities in 42 states and the District of Columbia. They will begin residency programmes in a range of highly competitive specialities, including surgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, neurology, and more. Many more students will learn where they’ve matched in the days and weeks to come.

Monique Prince, who hails from St Pauls in St George’s, received the positive news that she matched and will be starting her residency this summer. “I was filled with joy and relief when I received the email that I matched. I am honoured and grateful for this opportunity to train in internal medicine,” said Prince, a School of Medicine graduate who attended St George’s SDA Primary School, Anglican High School and TA Marryshow Community College.

These physicians will play a critical role in addressing America’s most pressing healthcare needs. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States could face a shortage of as many as 124,000 physicians by 2034 — including up to 48,000 in primary care.

75% of SGU graduates enter primary care specialities, such as internal medicine, paediatrics, and family medicine. A significant share of alumni works in medically underserved areas, and many have served on the frontlines throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall, St George’s is the largest source of practising doctors to the US healthcare system.

“SGU alumni have a long history of rising to meet the medical challenges facing their communities,” Dr Olds said. “We’re confident that our newest crop of doctors will make equally meaningful contributions and improve access to care for vulnerable patients and communities.”

SGU