The Integrity Commission has completed its inquiry/investigation into the management and operations of the MNIB for the period 2012–2018.

The inquiry which began on 2 August 2018, stemmed from reports in a local newspaper; namely, “The New Today” published on 29 June, and 30 July 2018, and captioned “Samuel Andrew removed as Head of MNIB” and “Samuel Andrew exposes Ruel Edwards on financial mess at MNIB” respectively.

The objectives of the inquiry were, among other things, to determine:

Whether there were breaches of the “MNIB” Act No 40 of 1973 Sections 13 (a) to (e), 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 22A, 22B, 22C, 23 and any other relevant sections Whether there were Conflicts of Interest with respect to roles and responsibilities of all past and present accounting, accountable officers and management thereof Whether there were actions or activities, in relation to the MNIB, which may be considered dishonest or conducive to corruption

The inquiry, which lasted approximately 2 years, was stalled on at least 2 occasions by litigation brought by former Chief Executive Officer Ruel Edwards, in the High Court and the Court of Appeal. The Commission prevailed on both occasions.

Having completed its inquiry, the Commission has shared its report with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in accordance with the Integrity in Public Life Act Section 44(2); and with collaborating stakeholders who lent their expertise in accordance with Section 12 sub-section 2 (b).

The Commission will share further information following the completion of the stakeholder review process.

Office of the Integrity Commission