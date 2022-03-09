A 5-member delegation from the Integrity Commission is scheduled to go to the sister isle of Carriacou to conduct a 2-day workshop with members of the Carriacou & Petite Martinique Festivals Board and members of the various festival committees.

This action stems from the recommendations of the recently completed investigation of allegations of conflict of interest, insider trading and the constitution of the Board.

Though the Commission concluded that the issues raised by the complainant did not constitute corrupt practices as defined by the Prevention of Corruption Act No 15 of 2007, in its report, it took the opportunity to address the importance of operational transparency and made recommendations for operational improvements.

The workshop carded for 9 and 10 March will cover topics such as Integrity & Ethics, Conflict of Interest, Risk Management, Procurement Procedures and Corruption.

While in Carriacou the Commission plans to receive Declarations of income, assets and liabilities of public officers; as well as engage in public education exercises in schools.

Integrity Commission