The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) recognises the growing and troubling issue as it relates to Praedial Larceny, and is prepared to leave no stone un-turn in dealing with this vexing problem.

In light of this, the Commissioner of Police (COP) Edvin Martin, invites all Farmers, Vendors, Procurers, and other Stakeholders to a meeting at the Deluxe Cinema, Gladstone Road, Grenville, St Andrew, on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 at 4 pm, to discuss the way forward.

The COP will outline the RGPF plans to tackle the menacing crime and also give Farmers the opportunity to share solutions and meaningful ideas geared toward significantly reducing this problem.

All are encouraged to make a special effort to attend.

Office of Commissioner of Police