POSITION SUMMARY

The position requires the incumbent to assist in providing leadership in the management of the Water Production, Quality and Monitoring operations and supervision of the Sewer, Laboratory and Electrical Units. It requires the incumbent to supervise the implementation of capital projects and the preparation of annual budget.

Minimum Professional Qualifications and/or Knowledge and experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/Mechanical or Environmental/Sanitary Engineering, with at least 5 years experience

Conversant with office and Engineering software applications

Possess a thorough knowledge of industry standards and their applications

Ability to assist in the design of systems to upgrade the Treatment and Sewer Systems

Must have a valid drivers’ license

PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES

Familiar with the use of Microsoft Office and Engineering Software Applications

Good interpersonal skills

Flexibility and Adaptability

Strong leadership and motivational skills

REMUNERATION

Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Only applications that meet the requirements will be considered.

Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and/or current post should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:

The General Manager

Vacancy for Assistant Production & Quality Manager

National Water and Sewerage Authority

P O Box 392, Lucas Street

St George’s, Grenada

Email: [email protected]

The deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Applications received after the deadline will NOT be considered.

NAWASA… Committed to meeting customers’ needs