POSITION SUMMARY
The position requires the incumbent to assist in providing leadership in the management of the Water Production, Quality and Monitoring operations and supervision of the Sewer, Laboratory and Electrical Units. It requires the incumbent to supervise the implementation of capital projects and the preparation of annual budget.
Minimum Professional Qualifications and/or Knowledge and experience
- Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical/Mechanical or Environmental/Sanitary Engineering, with at least 5 years experience
- Conversant with office and Engineering software applications
- Possess a thorough knowledge of industry standards and their applications
- Ability to assist in the design of systems to upgrade the Treatment and Sewer Systems
- Must have a valid drivers’ license
PERSONAL SKILLS/COMPETENCIES
- Familiar with the use of Microsoft Office and Engineering Software Applications
- Good interpersonal skills
- Flexibility and Adaptability
- Strong leadership and motivational skills
REMUNERATION
Remuneration will be based upon qualification and experience.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Only applications that meet the requirements will be considered.
Applications including a CV containing at least 2 references from a relevant previous and/or current post should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:
The General Manager
Vacancy for Assistant Production & Quality Manager
National Water and Sewerage Authority
P O Box 392, Lucas Street
St George’s, Grenada
Email: [email protected]
The deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Applications received after the deadline will NOT be considered.
NAWASA… Committed to meeting customers’ needs