The Royal Grenada Police Force hereby notifies the general public that there will be live ammunition training at the Pearls Airstrip, Camp Raymond, St Andrew on Thursday, 31 March 2022 between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.

The public and in particular residents of Pearl’s, St Andrew, and surrounding areas inclusive of animal owners, small craft and boat operators are strongly advised to refrain from using the said area until the completion of the training.

Office of Commissioner of Police