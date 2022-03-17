The Government of Malaysia through its Technical Cooperation Programme is offering 10 online courses during the period April to December 2022.

The courses are designed to strengthen capacity in diverse areas such as Managing Prison Reform, Maritime Crime Scene Preservation, Sustainability through Energy Management amongst others.

The specific courses offered, the duration, and deadline for application are as follows:

No. Course Title Duration Application Deadline 1 International Interdiction and Boarding Inspection 12-14 April 2022 25 March 2022 2 Sustainability through Energy Management 7-10 June 2022 29 April 2022 3 International Basic Maritime Crime Scene Preservation 7-10 June 2022 29 April 2022 4 Advance Metering Infrastructure 27-30 June 2022 20 May 2022 5 The Strategic Shift 33KV Overhead Lines Maintenance Regime Approach 4-8 July 2022 27 May 2022 6 Distribution Planning in Power Utility 12-15 July 2022 3 June 2022 7 International Maritime Search and Rescue 26-29 July 2022 17 June 2022 8 Fatigue Risk Management System for Air Navigation Service Provider 1-15 August 2022 24 June 2022 9 Holistic Approach on Managing Prison Reform 8-12 August 2022 1 July 2022 10 Regularity Framework of Electrical Competent Person for Energy Supply 15-19 August 2022 8 July 2022

Completed applications must reach the DPA at email address [email protected] prior to the application deadline stated above.

