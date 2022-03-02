by Linda Straker

A man who threatened two jurors in a matter in which he was involved stands the possibility of serving jail time and or being fined.

Police say that Floyd Buckmire, a 42-year-old Vendor of Kirani James Boulevard, St George, was arrested and charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department with 2 counts of Violent Language and one count of Insulting Language after he allegedly threatened jurors.

His use of violent and insulting language occurred on Monday, 21 February 2022, after Buckmire, who was a complainant in a matter, was unsatisfied with the ruling made by the High Court Judge.

Buckmire, who is the first person to face charges for threats towards jurors, was granted bail of EC$15,000 with one surety and will appear in court on a later date.

In November 2021, the Royal Grenada Police Force said in a news release that it had received a significant number of complaints of individuals engaging in the use of Threatening and Violent Language.

The release further reminded citizens that according to section 133 of the Criminal Code, it is an offence to use any threatening language.

Under the criminal code, the maximum fine for insulting and violent language is 3 months in prison and or a fine of EC$1,000.