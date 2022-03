Teron Jamie Belfon, 47 years old, Farmer of La Fortune, St Patrick has been arrested and charged for the offence of Non-Capital Murder by intentionally causing the death of Nicholas Duncan, 60 years of Madeys, St Patrick.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

Belfon is scheduled to appear at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court at a later date.

Office of Commissioner of Police