Spicemas Corporation (SMC) invites all service providers interested in providing services for Spicemas 2022 to a meeting on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

The meeting will be at the Players Level 1 Conference Room Grenada National Stadium at 3 pm.

A member of the Procurement Unit in the Ministry of Finance will be there to explain and guide service providers through the process of submitting proposals to provide services for Spicemas 2022. Suppliers of all services to SMC are invited, including providers of: light stage and sound, portable toilets, tents, janitorial services, audiovisual services, photography and videography, security services, fencing and barricades, production of carnival shows, bar services.

This is an important meeting to educate service providers on the procurement process for Spicemas 2022.

SMC