On 8 March we in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, joined the global community to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Break the Bias…Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”; and I invite you to join in doing your part to break the bias…Protect our women and girls.

As we continue to confront the hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we recognise how women and girls have been particularly impacted. A surge in reported cases of physical, sexual, economic, and emotional abuse tells the stories of women who were trapped with abusive partners and unable to access needed services or support centres.

The Ministry of Social Development, Housing and Community Empowerment is, more than ever, steadfast in carrying out its role to provide equitable and sustainable improvement in the quality of life of all citizens, especially the most disadvantaged. We will enhance quality care services and safe spaces for survivors of abuse as well as training of responders to more effectively address survivors’ needs. We will explore innovative ways to ensure that these services can be accessed equally by women throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique even during crises of pandemic proportions.

Violence against women and girls is a symptom of a much broader problem of gender inequality. In response to this reality, we have prioritised developing Grenada’s Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan, which seeks to ensure that men and women have equal conditions and opportunities for realising their full human rights. We are thus committed to enhancing the capacity of the Ministry to implement this action plan and collaborating with other ministries and stakeholders across multiple sectors to collectively address all areas of violence.

The Government of Grenada remains committed to ending gender-based violence. But we need all hearts and hands on board. Violence against women and girls has ripple effects that are felt not just by survivors but by their families, communities and across every sector in wider society. As we celebrate the achievements of women who have survived gender-based violence, we must all work together to reduce violence and harm to our women and girls and achieve positive outcomes for our country as a whole. We ask you all to join us in this commitment to break the bias…gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.

You and I also have critical roles to play – as community leaders, media, faith leaders, decision-makers and every Grenadian citizen. We have a collective responsibility. Stand up against violence against women and girls. Stand up for peace and human rights.

GIS