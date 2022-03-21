The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has added 2 new candidates to its team, as the party prepares to contest Grenada’s next general election.

The 2 individuals have completed a series of transparent screenings and received the approval of the NDC branch in each applicable constituency, as well as the national executive of the NDC. Additionally, they have obtained the best results in independently conducted constituency polls as the party seeks to improve the quality of representation offered to the people of Grenada.

The NDC is therefore pleased to announce:

Lennox Andrews: Candidate for the constituency of St Andrew South West

In the Constituency of St Andrew South West, we have Lennox Andrews, who has already meaningfully devoted many years to serving Grenada, as a distinguished economist and educator, in both the public and private sectors. Lennox Andrews is a true patriot of the big parish, St Andrew, who has completed a Master’s of Science degree in Development Economics from the University of the West Indies and a Licenciado Degree in National Economic Planning from the Universidad de Camaguey (in Cuba).

An active member of his community and an author of 5 books, Lennox has been productive at the national and regional levels having served as Country Economist for Grenada and Montserrat while employed at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank; Acting Permanent Secretary in Grenada’s Ministry of Finance; General Manager of the Communal Cooperative Credit Union and at the River Sallee Cooperative Credit Union. Additionally, Lennox has served as a lecturer at St George’s University and a consultant for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Lennox Andrews is a team player, ready to apply his wealth of experience and knowledge to improve the quality of life of his constituents and to integrally contribute in the NDC’s mission to move Grenada Forward.

Andy Williams: New Candidate in South St George

In the Constituency of South St George, we have Andy Williams, a very well-known businessman, successful founding entrepreneur of the Hot Spot chain of supermarkets, activist and philanthropist, from the village of Grand Anse.

Besides having acquired a wealth of experience in accounting positions at various reputable hospitality and petroleum industry establishments that serve Grenada and the region, Andy also obtained an Associate’s degree from TA Marryshow Community College and a Bachelor’s in Business Administration and Accounting from St George’s University.

Andy has a passion for people and runs his life and business, centered on, putting people first and building communities by inspiring others — a passion and focus which he intends to harness to the benefit of his constituents and to the NDC mission of moving Grenada forward.

This latest announcement of candidates, increases to 9, the number of those launched by the NDC thus far.

The party has already announced Dickon Mitchell in St David; Tevin Andrews in Carriacou and Petite Martinique; Claudette Joseph in the Town of St George; Joseph Andall in St Patrick West; Quinc Britton in St Mark; Kerryne James in St John; and Jonathan La Crette in St George North West.

