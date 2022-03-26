The Division of Youth Development in the Ministry of National Security, Public Administration, Youth Development, Home Affairs, ICT and Disaster Management, informs persons who have registered for the new Imani programme batch 8, that the official launch takes place on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

It will begin at 10 am, and will be held at the National Cricket Stadium, under the Rawle Lewis-Junior Murray stands. The orientation session will be held immediately following the official launch.

All are urged to walk with photograph identification.

The Division of Youth Development advises that only those who registered during the period 14 – 25 March, will be facilitated at the orientation.

GIS