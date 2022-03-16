by Linda Straker

Address to be aired at 8 pm

The impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine will be among topics to be deliberated on when Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell addresses the Nation on Thursday night.

“My friends, join me tomorrow night as I address the nation. I plan to speak on a number of matters including the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine and plans for Spicemas 2022,” he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Government Information Service (GIS) sent out a notice to all media houses informing them of the pending address and requesting that it be aired at 8 pm. “Tune in to GIS TV, other radio and TV stations, and social media platforms for my address at 8 pm tomorrow,” the Prime Minister told his followers.

On Sunday, 13 March 2022, the ruling New National Party, Keith Mitchell administration celebrated 4 years since getting re-elected into office in 2018. General elections are due in 2023 and some people are of the assumption that despite what Dr Mitchell posted, the address will be to announce a date for General Elections.

The two main political parties are currently mobilising their supporters to get registered or replace their voter’s cards. The Parliamentary Election Office (PEO) noted that in recent weeks there has been an increase in individuals registering to vote.