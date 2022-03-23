The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the following items are prohibited and restricted at the 5-day International Test Match (England vs. West Indies) at the National Stadium commencing Thursday, 24 to Monday, 28 March 2022.
List of prohibited items
- Dangerous Weapons
- Firearms (real or imitation)
- Knives or Forks of any description except plastic
- Fireworks
- Explosives
- Incendiary Devices
- Flares
- Ammunition
- Baseball Bat
- Narcotics (Other than prescribed)
- Animals
- Glass Bottles
- Frisbees and similar items; Balls
- Any signs or items with corporate branding other than Official Sponsors/Vendors
- Bicycles, skateboards, skates
- Scooters
- Deliberate (Intentional) “Ambush Marketing”
- Non-accredited media equipment
- Mace
- Deck chairs
- Video cameras
- Vuvuzelas/Air & Blow Horns
Restricted items:
- Cool drinks in soft plastic containers
- Non-alcoholic beverages
- Branded drinks and snacks
- Home cooked food and drinks
- Water (in soft collapsible non-branded bottles)
- Balls, under controlled conditions
- Prams
- Banners and flags under controlled conditions
Banner or flag size limited to 1.5 metres wide by 1 metre high. Wording not to be offensive, vulgar, political, racial, discriminatory, sexual display, advertising which may in any way impinge or will be in conflict with the rights of the sponsors of the event (in any language.)
Musical Instruments (under controlled conditions)
- (Small transistor radios used with headphones)
- Lunchboxes
- (Soft plastic lunch bags not larger than 600 mm x 300 mm)
- Umbrellas (small, collapsible)
- Coolers not larger than (12 in x 12 in x 12 in)
NB: Patrons are expected to undergo a screening process which may include Covid-19 vaccination status verification, interview and body search prior to entry into the National Stadium and in particular the social/physical distancing at the sitting bowl.
