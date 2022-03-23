The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) informs the general public that the following items are prohibited and restricted at the 5-day International Test Match (England vs. West Indies) at the National Stadium commencing Thursday, 24 to Monday, 28 March 2022.

List of prohibited items

Dangerous Weapons

Firearms (real or imitation)

Knives or Forks of any description except plastic

Fireworks

Explosives

Incendiary Devices

Flares

Ammunition

Baseball Bat

Narcotics (Other than prescribed)

Animals

Glass Bottles

Frisbees and similar items; Balls

Any signs or items with corporate branding other than Official Sponsors/Vendors

Bicycles, skateboards, skates

Scooters

Deliberate (Intentional) “Ambush Marketing”

Non-accredited media equipment

Mace

Deck chairs

Video cameras

Vuvuzelas/Air & Blow Horns

Restricted items:

Cool drinks in soft plastic containers

Non-alcoholic beverages

Branded drinks and snacks

Home cooked food and drinks

Water (in soft collapsible non-branded bottles)

Balls, under controlled conditions

Prams

Banners and flags under controlled conditions

Banner or flag size limited to 1.5 metres wide by 1 metre high. Wording not to be offensive, vulgar, political, racial, discriminatory, sexual display, advertising which may in any way impinge or will be in conflict with the rights of the sponsors of the event (in any language.)

Musical Instruments (under controlled conditions)

(Small transistor radios used with headphones)

Lunchboxes

(Soft plastic lunch bags not larger than 600 mm x 300 mm)

Umbrellas (small, collapsible)

Coolers not larger than (12 in x 12 in x 12 in)

NB: Patrons are expected to undergo a screening process which may include Covid-19 vaccination status verification, interview and body search prior to entry into the National Stadium and in particular the social/physical distancing at the sitting bowl.

Office of Commissioner of Police