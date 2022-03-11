by Curlan Campbell

40,000 vehicles in Grenada, of which 70% are privately owned

Cashless payment system among several reforms discussed

Sustainable Road-Based Public Transport Plan for Grenada’s public transport sector

The Grenada Transport Commission, among other key stakeholders, is mobilising to conduct a thorough assessment of Grenada’s current public transport sector, with the view of establishing a well structured and regulated and inclusive public transportation system.

A cashless payment system is among several reforms discussed under the Sustainable Road-Based Public Transport Plan for Grenada’s public transport sector.

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is conducting country-level case studies in St Lucia and Grenada, taking a closer look at the main challenges in the sector affecting the quality and efficiency of public transport services and providing recommendations for improvement.

The official launch of the Sustainable Road Based Public Transport Plan For Grenada took place on Wednesday, 9 March 2022. Frederic Lloveras, a Civil and Traffic Engineer expert with the consulting firm Multicriteria Planning (MCRIT), outlined many of the steps to develop a comprehensive plan that caters to the needs of the public at large.

MCRIT is among a consortium of consulting firms selected for the 54-week project to conduct studies that will examine options for achieving sustainable public transport. Reducing environmental, social and economic impacts, including greenhouse gas mitigation, improving resilience to natural disasters and mitigating health and safety risks will build a safer, healthier, more reliable, affordable and responsive society.

During his presentation, Lloveras identified several lags or gaps in territorial coverage of transportation in Grenada, including regulation and use of bus terminus, absence of scheduled timetable for buses, unavailability of buses at certain critical hours, especially at night.

He believes that any transport system must balance and serve both the interests of the private and public sectors. He also highlighted the security threat posed by using cash only, especially at night, as a critical component that must be considered once their assessment has started.

“We are also checking experiences in other countries where they are moving to a cashless system where you buy the ticket outside the bus, so the driver collects the tickets as a piece of paper or maybe a contactless system so that they don’t need to carry cash which increases a security risk mostly in specific areas during specific times of the day,” Lloveras said.

The study will also propose an appropriate institutional framework, including legal, regulatory and policy measures, and practical investments. In addition, it should consider issues closely related to land use and suggest measures to curb the growing demand for private cars. This will also include the renewal of the fleet of transportation to the more sustainable zero-carbon emission vehicles. Lloveras said some of these measures will not be implemented overnight but will require long-term planning.

“To develop a programme to transition to allow only zero carbon emissions buses. Most of these ideas will not be changed the day after tomorrow, this will take time and some of them will take more time than others so actually, the plan is to do a set of proposals but also an implementation plan where we can separate plans that can be taken care of in the short term, medium-term or long term. What we want to do is to improve the quality of the fleet by going to more sustainable vehicles. The aim of this is to remove the use of private vehicles and encourage reduce the use of single-occupancy vehicles to reduce congestion and all the externalities and impacts of private transport,” he said.

Following Wednesday’s launch of the plan, a roadmap has been set for stakeholder and public engagement to develop the plan for Grenada. These include workshops, household surveys, field data gathering to access the current state of transport to encourage a participatory process in stakeholder engagement.

Head of Infrastructure Partnerships at the Caribbean Development Bank Andrew Dupigny pointed to other areas that must be given focus to achieve a transport system that considers the needs of the public at large. He said such a system must be well designed to overcome physical and cultural barriers and must be aligned with CDB’s strategic plans and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly regarding empowering and promoting the social, economic and political inclusion of all regardless of gender, including people with disabilities.

“The safety of segments of the public transport system is another major concern for stakeholders, with negative perceptions being held by many. Security is also an issue, including incidences of sexual harassment and gender-based violence in vehicles and public transport facilities. The gender imbalance persists in respect of both jobs in the transport sector and it is dominated by men. On the subject of inclusion, we also know that people with disabilities tend to be transported disadvantaged with services and facilities that are inadequate in meeting their needs,” Dupigny said.

Minister of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Transport & Implementation at Government of Grenada Norland Cox was particularly pleased with the start of the consultative process towards the reform of the transport sector. He highlighted the need to look closely at the cost of transportation in Grenada.

“The whole issue of cost is also one that we need to look at. We ought not to be increasing prices without any clear determination as to why we increase or even how much we increase. Sometimes we increase and we are not sure that the amount that we increase by whether it is satisfactory for the people participating in the sector, so those are some of the issues we are trying to address.”

There are around 40,000 vehicles in Grenada, of which 70% are privately owned. Therefore, the issue of parking requires urgent attention. Regarding the move towards more energy-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles, Cox said it is hoped that the Government of Grenada can lead by example to increase the government’s fleet of electric vehicles by 25%.