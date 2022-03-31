The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) informs the general public that we have moved our headquarters from Fort Frederick to Morne Jaloux, St George.

Our new Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) and Warehouse is a gift from the US Government Southern Command. The facility houses the day-to-day operations of the Secretariat and includes a state-of-the-art central command centre to act as the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) once activated. Our new facility was designed to withstand a category 5 hurricane.

The office can be contacted on telephone numbers 1-473-440-8391/8392 or email: [email protected].

Kindly be advised that the telephone lines 1-473-440-8390 and 440-8394 are temporarily out of service. Once restored all will be notified.

Thank you for your understanding during our transition.

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.