The Ministry of Infrastructure Development has contracted Sonrise Construction Company to construct a retaining wall to stabilise the existing roadway at Jean Anglais.

The general public is advised that foundation work will commence on Wednesday, 23 March 2022, as the requisite reinforcement for the road retaining structure is being fabricated off-site. Concrete works are expected to take place on or before next Friday.

Construction will continue for a period of 8 weeks and the Ministry assures the general public that construction will take place with alacrity.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development apologises for any inconvenience, and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public. The general public is advised to exercise caution when traversing the area and to make use of the alternative routes.

GIS