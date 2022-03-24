Secondary schools students can look forward to the return of Grenada’s number one track and field event — “INTERCOL”.

Republic Bank and the Grenada Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (GAPPS) confirmed at a media briefing held at the Bank’s Head Office on Wednesday, that the inaugural Republic Bank Inter-Secondary Schools Athletic Championship will be hosted on Thursday, 7 April at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

Addressing attendees at the press launch, Managing Director of Republic Bank Naomi De Allie said: “INTERCOL adds to the list of sporting activities and opportunities supported by Republic Bank, through its Power to Make A Difference Brand. Guided by the pillar — the Power to Succeed — we pledge to work with our young athletes, to help facilitate and nurture their progressions to regional and international levels of track and field. We have a social responsibility to do so.”

INTERCOL is the premier sporting event held among secondary schools. This year’s hosting will end a prolonged postponement of the games, with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. The news is welcoming, not only to students, but also the thousands of INTERCOL fans worldwide, who, for the past 3 years, have had to sit out the Games.

Chairman of GAPPS, one of the main organising committees for INTERCOL Dominic Jeremiah, highlighted the critical need to start the rebuilding process, and thanked Republic Bank for understanding their concerns and providing the necessary financial support to ensure the students are given an avenue to compete in the field of sports.

Other stakeholders attending the press launch were Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development, Sports, Culture and the Arts Kim Frederick, representative from the Royal Grenada Police Force ASP Desmond Richard, and Director of the Games Johnell Mitchell.

Republic Bank is pleased to partner with GAPPS and the Grenada Secondary Schools Games Association to ensure that our students are given this opportunity to compete in friendly rivalry, in a healthy environment. The Bank extends best wishes to all the participants and competitors for a successful and memorable inaugural Republic Bank Inter-Secondary Schools Athletic Championship, 2022!

Republic Bank