The St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (Scot’s Kirk) located at Grand Etang Road, St George’s, is the latest recipient to benefit from Republic Bank’s generosity, through its social investment programme, the Power to Make a Difference.

The Bank donated $25,000 to assist with the Kirk’s restoration efforts, which include completion of the lower level designed to house the Church’s administrative centre, plus office spaces for use by non-profit organisations that are accommodated by the Kirk.

On making the presentation, Manager Retail Services, Melville Street Cluster Dorian Mc Phail said, “Support for this project will contribute directly to the restoration of a much-needed community space and built cultural heritage in the Town of St George. With this donation, we are also helping to sustain the Church’s community outreach programmes.”

The Scot’s Kirk was completely destroyed in 2004 by the passage of Hurricane Ivan, including the main sanctuary and tower, which has served as a landmark in the Town of St George for almost 200 years.

Commenting on the rebuilding project, Reverend Dr Osbert James explained, “We are indeed appreciative of Republic Bank’s generosity. The lower level has been specially designed to be a centre for community activities. Our post restoration plans include a programme of spiritual sorts for medical, nursing and other staff, patients and families who will be able to access the facilities for prayer and reflection, as well as larger functions like graduations, public lectures, and select community activities.”

Republic Bank is pleased to contribute to the restoration of this historic landmark, a symbol of Presbyterianism in Grenada since 1833, and the first in the Eastern Caribbean.

