Christopher Brathwaite, 41 years, Steel Bender of Hope, St Andrew was arrested, formally charged and cautioned by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department for the offences of Rape and Indecent Assault.

Brathwaite is alleged to have committed the offences on Saturday, 6 November 2021.

He was granted bail in the sum of EC$20,000 with one surety. As part of his bail condition, Brathwaite ought not to have any contact with the virtual complainant.

Brathwaite is scheduled to appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 17 March 2022.

