The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public that the following traffic arrangements will be in effect for 5 days International Test Match (England vs. West Indies) at the National Stadium commencing Thursday, 24 to Monday, 28 March 2022.

All vehicular traffic entering the National Stadium will use the Queen’s Park Ring Road from its intersection with Cherry Hill or Mt Rush.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed to enter the National Stadium from the Green Bridge entrance.

Vehicular traffic via the Hump Back Bridge will be restricted to allow for VIPs/ Dignitaries only and persons with special permits from the Organising Committee.

NO ENTRY

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the following areas:

Old Fort public road from its junction with Lucas Street

Cemetery Hill from its junction with Church Street

Hump Back Bridge from its junction with River Road

The Ring Road from its junction with Mt Rush public road to the direction of the Hump Back Bridge

PUBLIC PARKING

Public parking will be available in the following areas:

Concrete area car park at the Athletic Stadium

Behind the National Stadium within the vicinity of the Cricket Net, entering from the Ring Road through Gate 6

Parking to the front of the National Stadium adjacent to River Road will be restricted to allow for VIPs/ Dignitaries only and persons with special permit from the Grenada National Celebration Committee.

NO PARKING ZONE

No parking will be allowed in the following areas on either side of the road:

Melville Street from the Fish Market to Cherry Hill

Queen’s Park road from its junction with the Green Bridge to the National Stadium

River Road from Purcell’s lumber yard to the roundabout close to La Qua Brothers Crematorium

Mt Rush public road from its junction with the Ring Road

National Stadium main entrance public way from Green Bridge

Gore Street from its intersection with Halifax Street and Bruce Street between the hours of 6 am to 7 pm

ONE-WAY:

River Road public road will be one-way traffic towards the direction of Mt Gay, at the conclusion of the games.

Only buses will be exempted from same.

EMERGENCY ROUTE:

Emergency vehicles will exit the National Stadium from Queen’s Park public road onto Cemetery Hill and onto Grand Etang road.

VENDING

Persons will only be allowed to vend on the seaside of the main public way along the Western corridor.

No vending will be allowed along Queen’s Park Road from Green Bridge to the main entrance of the National Stadium or any other area in the vicinity of the National Stadium.

Office of Commissioner of Police