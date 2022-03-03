The general public is informed that officers of the Fire Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) responded to a house fire at Madeys, St Patrick, where two residents, a 94-year-old female and 60-year-old male, died.

The incident occurred sometime after 6 pm on Wednesday, 2 March 2022.

It is alleged that the fire may have started from a vehicle explosion that eventually caused a two-storey wooden and concrete house, and a motor vehicle, to be destroyed.

The Commissioner of Police along with the rank and file of the RGPF express deep sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased.

The public is assured that a full-scale investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the tragic and unfortunate event.

One person is in custody assisting police with investigations.

Office of Commissioner of Police