On Thursday, 10 March, the United States donated two 40-bed field hospitals to the government of Grenada during a handover ceremony at the Royal Grenada Police Force Service Unit headquarters in St George’s.

The donation of the two field hospitals valued at over US$1 million, will help respond to the ongoing pandemic and expand the Ministry of Health’s capacity to address future challenges from natural disasters. This donation was made possible through the US military’s US Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Programme and follows over 98,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines donated to Grenada by the United States government. US Ambassador to Grenada and the Eastern Caribbean Linda Taglialatela, along with US Embassy Grenada Principal Officer Karl Duckworth joined Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell for the handover and tour of one of the field hospitals with officials from the Ministry of Health and other government entities.

During her remarks, Ambassador Taglialatela said the donation of the field hospital is yet another demonstration of the United States’ commitment to the health and well-being of our partners in this hemisphere. She added, “These field hospitals will support your rapid deployment of first responders and medical personnel to where they are needed most. I applaud their commitment, and that of all frontline workers, to the health and well-being of their fellow citizens.” Prime Minister Mitchell thanked the United States for the donation saying, “The acquisition of these two 40-bed field hospitals valued at over US$1 million represents an extremely significant contribution to a Covid-19 response mechanism and strengthens Grenada’s overall response capacity.”

US Embassy Grenada