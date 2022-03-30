On Wednesday, 30 March, US Ambassador to Grenada Linda Taglialatela and Principal Officer to Grenada Karl Duckworth joined Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart at a handing over ceremony for a new emergency operations centre and warehouse in Carriacou.

This centre will serve as an important site for the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA), which coordinates Grenada’s emergency planning, training, response, and recovery efforts for natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes. The centre was constructed through US$2.7 million in funding from US Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Project, which also funded the new US$3.9 million NaDMA headquarters in Morne Jaloux on mainland Grenada.

Speaking at the ceremony Ambassador Taglialatela said the donation of this critically needed medical and disaster relief infrastructure will increase the ability of Grenada to address the ongoing pandemic and meet future challenges from natural disasters. Ambassador Taglialatela added, “This investment is not just one of steel and concrete but an investment in the lives of the residents of Carriacou, so that when disaster strikes, together — Grenada and the United States — are ready to respond.”

Minister Maturine-Stewart said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, we say thank you to the United States government for this timely and much-needed operations centre. May God continue to bless us all and may the relationship between Grenada and the United States continue forever.”

The emergency operations centre adds to the US government’s US$1.2 million donation of 2 field hospitals earlier in March, further increasing Grenada’s disaster response capability.

GIS