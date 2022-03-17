The Youth Emergency Action Committee (YEAC), a youth-led community-based action organisation that helps young people become leaders in their communities on issues related to disaster management, preparedness, and climate resilience, will be going up to the sister isle of Carriacou for a 3-day outreach which includes: a recruitment drive, awareness-raising, and life skills training.

The Youth Emergency Action Committee (YEAC) is inviting the youths of Carriacou to 2 grand recruitment activities.

1st Fun Day at the Hillsborough Pasture on Saturday, 19 March from 1 pm. The activities include obstacle races, tip and go cricket, YEAC steeplechase, and many more fun games and activities.

2nd Interactive team building session on Sunday, 20 March from 3 pm at the Parish Hall (on the St Patrick Catholic Church premises), Hillsborough.

Contact persons: Sheena Bristol 414-1063; Kendian Charles 416-4610; YEAC officer 406-9322.

We encourage the Youths of Carriacou to join in on the activities!!

NB: Help us save our environment please walk with your water bottles to the various activities.

YEAC Grenada