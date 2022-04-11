The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public that the 2022 CXC examination timetables are now ready for pick up.

Timetables can be collected at the Examinations Unit of the ministry. Candidates must present a valid picture ID (e.g., passport, voters ID, NIS card) to receive their timetables. If someone is picking up on behalf of the candidate, the candidate needs to give that person a note addressed to the Examinations Unit, requesting that the timetable be delivered to the person receiving on his/her behalf, and his/her ID to present to the Examinations Unit. The person receiving on behalf of the candidate also needs to present his/her ID.

For students who do not yet qualify for a voter’s IDs or NIS card and who may also not have a passport, you will need to carry in 2 passport-sized photos to the Examinations Unit, who will then certify these photos as ID. In addition, the student will need to present his/her birth certificate.

The Ministry thanks the public for its kind cooperation in this regard.

GIS