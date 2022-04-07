The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) announces a 7- member team to compete in the 2022 Carifta Swimming Championships.

The team will be accompanied by the National Team Coach, Gerson Escobar, while Chad Hyson will serve as Team Manager. The delegation departs Grenada for Barbados on 15 April and returns on 20 April 2022.

The competitions will be held in Barbados at the Widely Park Aquatic Centre, from 16-19 April. Carifta 2022 will be the first major swimming competition staged in the region since the onset of the global pandemic in March 2020. Team Grenada is eagerly anticipating the return of this major regional competition as many have not competed outside of Grenada since prior to March 2020.

The 7-member team comprises 4 females and 3 male swimmers which include 2020 Olympian Kimberly Ince and Zackary Gresham who will both make their final Carifta appearance along with Gabrielle Hyson, (currently based in the USA). Also included on the team are Nathan Fletcher and Sara Dowden making their second Carifta appearance, joined by first time Carifta team members Tilly Collymore, and Joshua Wilson- Dumont. Most swimmers will compete in 6 to 8 events which are listed below.

It has been a long and challenging break from competitive swimming in Grenada however the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association acknowledges the commitment and dedication of the swimmers who have remained focused throughout these last 2 years. GASA extends its best wishes to the swimming delegation and looks forward to personal best performances from our team.

Females Age Group Events Club Affiliation Tilly Collymore 13-14 50 back 200 Free 100 back 400Free 100 fly 50 Fly 100 Free 50 Free Sailfish Sara Dowden 13-14 100 Fly 50 Fly 100 Free 50 Free 200 Free 200 IM 400 Free Sailfish Gabrielle Hyson 15-17 100 Fly 50 Fly 200 IM 400 Free 200 Free 400 IM 200 fly Grenfin Kimberly Ince (2022 Olympian) 15-17 50 Back 50 Free 100 Back Grenfin

Males Age Group Events Club Affiliation Nathan Fletcher 15-17 50 Back 200 Free 200 IM 100 Free 100 Fly 50 Fly 50 Breast 50Free Sailfish Zackary Gresham 15-17 50 Back 50 Fly 200 IM 200 Back 100 Fly 100 Back 50 Breast Grenfin Joshua Wilson- Dumont 15-17 50 Back 100 Back 50 Free 200 Free 100 Free 200 Back Grenfin

GASA