The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) announces a 7- member team to compete in the 2022 Carifta Swimming Championships.
The team will be accompanied by the National Team Coach, Gerson Escobar, while Chad Hyson will serve as Team Manager. The delegation departs Grenada for Barbados on 15 April and returns on 20 April 2022.
The competitions will be held in Barbados at the Widely Park Aquatic Centre, from 16-19 April. Carifta 2022 will be the first major swimming competition staged in the region since the onset of the global pandemic in March 2020. Team Grenada is eagerly anticipating the return of this major regional competition as many have not competed outside of Grenada since prior to March 2020.
The 7-member team comprises 4 females and 3 male swimmers which include 2020 Olympian Kimberly Ince and Zackary Gresham who will both make their final Carifta appearance along with Gabrielle Hyson, (currently based in the USA). Also included on the team are Nathan Fletcher and Sara Dowden making their second Carifta appearance, joined by first time Carifta team members Tilly Collymore, and Joshua Wilson- Dumont. Most swimmers will compete in 6 to 8 events which are listed below.
It has been a long and challenging break from competitive swimming in Grenada however the Grenada Amateur Swimming Association acknowledges the commitment and dedication of the swimmers who have remained focused throughout these last 2 years. GASA extends its best wishes to the swimming delegation and looks forward to personal best performances from our team.
|Females
|Age Group
|Events
|Club Affiliation
|Tilly Collymore
|13-14
|50 back
200 Free
100 back
400Free
100 fly
50 Fly
100 Free
50 Free
|Sailfish
|Sara Dowden
|13-14
|100 Fly
50 Fly
100 Free
50 Free
200 Free
200 IM
400 Free
|Sailfish
|Gabrielle Hyson
|15-17
|100 Fly
50 Fly
200 IM
400 Free
200 Free
400 IM
200 fly
|Grenfin
|Kimberly Ince
(2022 Olympian)
|15-17
|50 Back
50 Free
100 Back
|Grenfin
|Males
|Age Group
|Events
|Club Affiliation
|Nathan Fletcher
|15-17
|50 Back
200 Free
200 IM
100 Free
100 Fly
50 Fly
50 Breast
50Free
|Sailfish
|Zackary Gresham
|15-17
|50 Back
50 Fly
200 IM
200 Back
100 Fly
100 Back
50 Breast
|Grenfin
|Joshua Wilson- Dumont
|15-17
|50 Back
100 Back
50 Free
200 Free
100 Free
200 Back
|Grenfin
