Grenada Association of Administrative Professionals (Genaap) joins the Caribbean Association of Administrative Professionals (Caap), in sending this message in observance of Administrative Professionals Week 2022 (24 – 30 April) and Administrative Professionals Day (27 April 2022). Our Strength…..Our Motivation.

“A difficult time can be more readily endured if we retain the conviction that our existence holds a purpose – a cause to pursue, a person to love, a goal to achieve”. John Maxwell

A little more than 2 years ago, the world was thrown into a ‘tailspin’ with the outbreak of the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which almost overnight, turned into a pandemic gradually impacting every country on earth.

Life as we knew it changed in an instant! Who would have thought that in 2020 the whole world would stop and all that was familiar and normal was no more? This virus not only galloped out of control but was catastrophic in nature, affecting the lives of so many even some of our loved ones.

There is no doubt that Covid-19 triggered a worldwide crisis which heightened human suffering, undermined economies, turned the lives of billions of people upside down, and significantly affected the health, economic, environmental and social well-being of countries. In fact, this pandemic had been described as a momentous event in history, where the natural process of demographic transition had been disrupted.

A new dispensation emerged and the world adapted to this phenomenon in order to save lives and maintain control over activities that were critical in sustaining economic activity. Amidst the implementation of protocols, innovative and creative ways of dealing with day-to-day activities, business had to go on. While thousands of jobs were lost, new initiatives gained momentum. Thousands of Administrative Professionals honed their skills and led the charge in securing a virtual reality for business transactions.

In many jurisdictions, Administrative Professionals had risen above the occasion, taking the initiative to be catalysts for change in every sphere, reinventing the workspace and implementing rapid transformation. This new mindset has ‘catapulted forward, fast-tracking trends such as automation, digitalisation, and innovation.’

Unequivocally, the real impact of Covid-19 had been on people and inclusively, Administrative Professionals as people, who were tasked with managing the workplace environment, must take action, not only to stay competitive but to re-skill and embrace their ever-changing management and leadership competencies. Hence, it is absolutely imperative that they develop a culture of trust, transparency and openness.

Quick adaptation to new and advanced technologies is vital and likely to lead to the acceleration and creation of new roles. Our success will only be determined by our willingness to adhere to a totally new routine.

The pandemic and lockdown undoubtedly placed immense pressure on all of us, not only as managers and employees but tested our well-being and faith. Our confidence, trust and hope lie in complete faithfulness as true professionals. Allow yourself to accept the challenges and let them become stepping stones instead of obstacles.

As we come together to observe yet another Administrative Professionals Week and celebrate our achievements, let the memory of those who have gone before be an inspiration for us to become an important part of each other’s lives, and be that light which shines brightly.

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be”. Ralph Waldo Emerson

Wishing all Administrative Professionals across the region a productive and enjoyable week of activities, make it transformational.

Carol D Charles

President, Caribbean Association of Administrative Professionals