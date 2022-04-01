Today British Airways celebrates 35 years of flying from Grenada to London.

The airline first touched down in Grenada on 1 April 1987, and today operates a twice-weekly schedule to London Gatwick via St Lucia.

British Airways is the longest-serving carrier connecting the Caribbean to the UK, and its links to the region are stronger than ever, supporting local tourism and bringing families and friends together again.

In addition to twice-weekly flights from Grenada to London, British Airways flights between Grenada and St Lucia are available to buy from as low as US$289.50* return — an ideal option for those wishing to travel closer to home for business or leisure. The short flight takes around 1 hour, operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays served by British Airways’ Boeing 777 fleet.

Diane Corrie, British Airways Commercial Manager for the Caribbean, said: “As life slowly returns to normal across the region, we know there is growing interest in leisure and business travel both closer to home, and to and from the UK. With great summer prices and reliable frequency, at British Airways we are excited to play our part in boosting Caribbean tourism, enabling business travel and reuniting friends and family — both inter-regionally and internationally.”

British Airways’ flexible booking policy means you can book now and change later if you need to. The airline has introduced a range of safety measures and partnerships to make the travel experience simple and enjoyable during and after the pandemic.

British Airways