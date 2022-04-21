The Carriacou Maroon and String Band Music Festival Committee together with the Carriacou and Petite Martinique Festival Board inform the general public that there will be no staging of the ‘Carriacou Maroon and String Band Music Festival’ for the year 2022.

Traditionally, the festival is held at the end of April.

The cancellation came as a result of serious dialogue over the past 6 weeks between the committee, the festival board and key stakeholders, all of which expressed concerns about the time needed for the planning, preparation and execution of the festival post-Covid-19.

The Carriacou Maroon and String Band Music Festival Committee together with the Carriacou and Petite Martinique Festival Board and key stakeholders both locally and regionally apologise to all patrons for the inconveniences caused as a result of the cancellation and assure the grand return of the festival in 2023.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government