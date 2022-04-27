Following the issuing of a flash flood advisory on Sunday resulting from the passage of a trough, forecasters at the Met Office are currently monitoring an area of disturbed weather across the southern Windward Islands.

The monitored system is identified as a near-surface trough which is within an area of deep-layered moisture and pockets of instability.

As a result, the State of Grenada is expected to experience cloudy to overcast conditions this afternoon into tonight with rain, some heavy, and isolated nighttime thundershowers.

Consequently, the Met Office has issued a warning for a medium chance of flooding and landslide over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Additionally, a small craft advisory is in effect.

The likely impacts are

Street and river flooding

Rockfall

Downed trees

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) encourages road users, marine operators and people living in vulnerable areas to take all the necessary precautionary measures to remain safe.

