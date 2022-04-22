The Ministry of Health and Social Security advises the public that despite the repealing of the Covid-19 Emergency Powers Regulations, anyone visiting the general and subsidiary hospitals, as well as health centres and medical stations, should adhere to Covid-19 health and safety measures.

Senior health managers are reminding all concerned that the recommended measures include, but are not limited to:

Wearing of masks

Hand-sanitising

Observing physical distance protocols

The Ministry firmly believes that the measures are necessary for the continued safety and protection of patients, staff, and visitors.

The Ministry, therefore, calls on all individuals to cooperate fully with the safety measures as it continues efforts to effectively manage, control, and prevent the spread of Covid-19 at the levels of the hospital and community health services.

The Ministry of Health thanks the members of the public for their understanding and cooperation.

