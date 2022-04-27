Ministry of Health advises residents of Victoria and its environs that due to the temporary relocation of the Victoria Medical Station, today, Wednesday, 27 April 2022, there will be unavoidable delays in the provision of services.

Residents are therefore encouraged to utilise the services that are available at the Union Medical Station and Gouyave Health Centre.

Healthcare services are being temporarily relocated to the Anglican Church Pastoral Centre in Victoria, to facilitate the refurbishment of the Victoria Medical Station.

Work is expected to commence shortly.

The Ministry of Health thanks residents of Victoria and St Mark for their understanding and support, as it aims to improve the delivery of healthcare services for the benefit of all.

