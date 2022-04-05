The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA), invites interested parties, to express interest in the development of the water supply distribution pipeline network, comprising of the installation of 4 inch and 6-inch diameter (4” & 6”) Ductile Iron pipeline, 2” diameter lateral pipeline crossings, ½” – 2” diameter lateral pipeline installations and other associated pipe works.

The extent of these installations will be at Corinth and Bellevue in St David; River Sallee and Hermitage in St Patrick and Welcome/Woburn in St George.

NAWASA will supply all pipes, fittings and appurtenances, while the provision of tools, equipment, labour and sundries required for the execution of the project, shall be the responsibility of the interested party.

General Requirements:

Interested companies shall provide their company profile detailing the following:

Name of Company

Registered business address

Experience with regards to pipe installation

Core Business of the company

Name of Principal contact with appropriate authorisation

Contact e-mail address and telephone number

All submissions MUST conform to the specified requirements given above, in order to be considered.

The requested information and any supporting documentation in respect of this pre-qualification process should be submitted in one (1) original, plus one (1) copy, no later than 29 April 2022.

The documentation should be sealed and clearly marked “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST FOR PIPELINE INSTALLATIONS”.

Expression of Interest should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to.

The General Manager,

National Water and Sewerage Authority,

Lucas Street,

ST GEORGE’S

Or electronically at [email protected]

At the conclusion of the evaluation process, NAWASA will inform all companies that submitted EOIs, whether they qualify for the tendering process.

NAWASA…. committed to meeting customers’ needs