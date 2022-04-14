The Senior Women’s National Team is out of the Concacaf Women’s Qualifiers, but looking forward to more opportunities to play and improve their skills.

On Tuesday evening, the Spice Girlz played Bermuda in their final qualifiers match, losing 6-nil with 2 of those goals resulting from penalty opportunities in the first and second half. Team Grenada fought valiantly to create solid chances to find the net, in the first and second half but did not convert.

The team returns to Grenada on Thursday, 14 April and the Grenada Football Association (GFA) places on record its sincere appreciation to the players and coaching staff for taking up the challenge to represent Grenada on the world stage with a resilient fighting spirit.

Eight teams now move on to the 2022 Concacaf W Championship including Mexico, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica and Panama joining Canada and the United States, who received byes as the top ranked teams. The 2022 Concacaf W Championship will serve as the Concacaf qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Following this competition, the GFA is focused on keeping the Senior Women’s team in training and creating international friendly opportunities during the FIFA windows later this year.

Additionally, the GFA is set on launching a 11 V 11 Women’s League later this year to give girls and women more on the field experience to enhance their skills. This is a developmental upgrade since the last Women’s Competition was a 7 V 7 League.

Furthermore, there is an opportunity for the Spice Girlz to compete in qualifiers for participation in the 2024 Olympics mainly consisting of U23 players.

On social media, there are messages of goodwill as fans wish to see the team continue training and improving their skills.

GFA