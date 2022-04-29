The St George’s Institute is the winner of this year’s Secondary Schools’ Nutrition Quiz.

This is their first time competing in the quiz, where they dethroned defending champions Bishop’s College with 72½ points, leaving Bishop’s College to settle for second with 71½ points. Grenville Secondary School claimed the third spot with 62½ after an intense sudden death round, pushing St Mark’s Secondary School into 4th place on 57½ points.

Four secondary schools competed in the quiz held on Wednesday, 27 April at the Youth Centre, Grand Anse. Individual prizes were awarded to students and teachers representing the top 3 schools. All participants received certificates of participation.

The National Nutrition Quiz is organised by the Grenada Food & Nutrition Council. The primary competition was held on 4 April and was won by Woburn Methodist School.

GFNC