The Government of Grenada attempted on Friday to engage with trade unions on the pension matter following the recent High Court ruling, making good on its promise to adopt a consultative approach to the matter.

Having promised immediately after the ruling to engage the trade unions, an invitation was extended to the Public Workers Union (PWU), Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union (GTAWU), Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), Grenada Manual, Maritime, and Intellectual Workers Union (GMMIWU), Seamen and Waterfront Workers Union (SWWU), Bank and General Workers Union (BGWU), Commercial and Industrial Workers Union (CIWU), and the staff associations representing police and prison officers.

However, at today’s meeting, there was representation only by SWWU, GMMIWU and the prison and police associations.

The Government’s delegation, comprising Prime Minister Dr the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell; Finance Minister Hon. Gregory Bowen; Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Oliver Joseph; Attorney General Dia Forrester, and Permanent Secretaries Rhonda Jones and Mike Sylvester, were all in attendance.

The purpose of the meeting was to have consultation with the unions and to share preliminary information on the basis of the work done so far with respect to the implications of the judgement, including financial liability.

Pension is a charge on the consolidated fund which is a liability to the state and as such, it warrants a national discussion to ensure sound decision-making. Resolution therefore, can only be achieved through dialogue with all stakeholders.

The door remains open for the public sector trade unions to participate in the process, if they choose to.

GIS