7 April 2022 marks 45 years since Grenada and Venezuela established diplomatic relations and later established resident embassies in both countries.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Foreign Affairs Minister Honourable Oliver Joseph said, “Grenada and Venezuela have shared close relations, mutual respect and acknowledgement of the sovereignty of each state. On the occasion of this 45th anniversary, we take the opportunity to express our gratitude to the Government and people of Venezuela for the technical cooperation that has brought tremendous socio-economic benefits to the people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.”

Minister Joseph further stated that “Venezuela’s contribution towards the construction of the second phase of the General Hospital will always be treasured as the Government of Grenada continues its people-centred approach in the implementation of its development plans; likewise the remarkable assistance provided to the people of Grenada in the fight against the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister expressed a desire for continued collaboration between Grenada and Venezuela, not only at the bilateral level, and through ALBA and CELAC, but also at the multilateral level.

He also expressed the hope that the embargo imposed by the United States of America on Venezuela will be lifted.

GIS