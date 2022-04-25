Forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport are monitoring an approaching trough system.

Models indicate that the system will pass through the island on Monday morning and is likely to bring unstable weather conditions and a moisture surge, which is expected to bring increased cloudiness and shower activity.

According to the extended public weather forecast issued for the next 3 days flash flooding warning is expected to progressively increase as we move closer to mid- week (Wednesday).

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) advises the general public to remain vigilant and encourages all to take the necessary safety measures to mitigate the impact of possible flooding in vulnerable areas.

NaDMA through the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the system and provide timely updates.

