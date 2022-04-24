The Grenada Under-17 Women’s National Team returns to international action this weekend at the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship in pursuit of a World Cup spot.

This tournament which runs from 23 April to 8 May in the Dominican Republic represents the first international matches for this age group since 2020. Team Grenada who has been steadily training with camps and several practice matches and friendlies is in Group G along with the USA, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica.

The Spice Princesses campaign began on Saturday, 23 April against the USA at the Estadio Panamericano at 4 pm. Grenada then faces Costa Rica on 25 April at 7 pm and wraps up the group stage against Puerto Rico on 27 April at 4 pm at the same venue. The team left the island on Thursday, 21 April in high spirits for this challenging tournament.

U17 Women’s Head Coach Nigel Randy Boca is looking forward to the Tournament and Grenada’s first match against the USA. He said, “Our ladies are ready and motivated, feeding off of the practice matches last Saturday and Monday which we won 7-4 and drew 4-alls. We know the task at hand will not be easy but we are ready to give our best. The support of the general public means a lot and we want fans to remember that these young ladies are making many sacrifices to represent the nation. “

The following is the U17 Women’s Team List for 2022:

Player Name Club Position on Field Javelle Alexander Queen’s Park Rangers Defender Jadine Baptiste St Andrew’s Vanguards Defender Kristina Bartholomew St Andrew’s Vanguards Goalkeeper Shannel Britton Unattached Defender Amelia Bubb Just Sports Player Development Center Midfielder Nickada Courtney Paradise FC International Defender Joshenie Fortune St Andrew’s Vanguards Midfielder (Wing) Sharleen Francois St Andrew’s Vanguards Midfielder (Wing) Melania Fullerton FC Dallas Midfielder Sara Dowden Just Sports Player Development Centre Midfielder Nhyela Hillaire St Andrew’s Vanguards Striker Teasia Jones Paradise FC International Defender Cassima Langaigne Hurricanes SC Midfielder (Wing) Tiyana Lewis Ottawa South United Club Defender Tiara McIntosh Boca Juniors Goalkeeper Kimberly McQueen Boca Juniors Defender Shenia McQueen St Andrew’s Vanguards Defender Monique Noel St Andrew’s Vanguards Midfielder Abigail Williams St Andrew’s Vanguards Midfielder Leticia Williams St Andrew’s Vanguards Midfielder (Wing)

Coaching Staff:

Name Position Nigel Randy Boca Head Coach Franklyn Baptiste Assistant Coach Peter Denrol Jules Goalkeeper Coach Adeltrude Alexis Griffith Physiotherapist Kade Panchoo Equipment Manager Dr Kerry Ann Renaud Thomas Team Doctor Vall Gordon Team Manager

The biennial Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship will qualify 3 teams to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India and crown a confederation champion for North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Twenty teams from across the Concacaf region will compete at the tournament. Grenada hosted this tournament in 2016 and was showcased to the world. Matches can be viewed live via Flow Sports.

