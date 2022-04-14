Grenada’s FIFA Referee Reon Radix was appointed and is currently participating in the Concacaf Referee Academy in Dallas, Texas from 9-17 April 2022.

The Concacaf Referee Academy at Dallas Cup 2022 is a highly competitive international soccer tournament comprising of seven age groups ranging from U-13 to U-19.

The Concacaf Referees are officiating matches in the Super Group U19’s as well as other age groups. The Academy includes technical seminars and fitness sessions while match officials’ performance will be examined by referee assessors who will provide feedback.

First Vice President of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) and Chairman of the Referees Committee Allan James says the academy is a prestigious forum for referees as it gives them a chance to get ‘on the field’ experience and technical assessment on how to improve their skills.

Radix who is a FIFA Referee for the fourth consecutive year commented on his participation in the academy saying, “I am appreciative of this golden opportunity. I am passionate about being a match official, therefore I will use every opportunity to learn and improve my skills.”

Radix first represented Grenada at the Concacaf Referee Academy in 2018.

GFA