In loving memory of Morris Mathlin, OBE, his family is saddened to announce his peaceful passing on 18th April 2022 at the age of 79, while visiting family in Barbados.

He was well-known as the former General Manager of the Grenada Bank of Commerce and resided at True Blue, St George.

He is survived by his devoted wife Patsy, and children Shireene Mathlin–Tulloch, Vernon and Nigel. He was the proud grandfather of Zahra Tulloch and Kydee Mathlin and will be missed by his brothers Roy and Allan, as well as his close cousins Norma Noel, Geraldine Branche, Marcelle Ross, and other family and friends worldwide.

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been made and will be communicated at a later date.

He would want us to lift each other up and remain strong. We miss him dearly and know that this loss is deeply felt by many.

We welcome your prayers and ask that you use this time to reflect on his life.