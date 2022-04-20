The Department of Public Administration (DPA) in collaboration with the People’s Republic of China is inviting applications from Farmers, Technicians, Agricultural Researchers, and other suitably qualified individuals to participate in the online training course: Integrated Pest Management of Tropical Crops from 11 – 31 May 2022.

The main objectives are to improve agricultural processing technology and to promote the sustainable development of tropical agricultural products industry in Grenada.

Some of the core contents of the training include:

Tropical agricultural pests and their integrated management Prevention and control technologies for major tropical fruits and vegetables Key pest control technologies for tropical fruits and vegetables: promoting pest control technologies for major tropical crops in Grenada, including bananas, mangoes, pineapples, guava, and tropical vegetables. Pesticide application reduction and organic cultivation technologies

Applicants must be below the age of 60 years, in good health, attend all scheduled classes online, and possess effective English language competencies. Interested candidates must submit completed applications to the DPA before Friday, 29 April 2022.

