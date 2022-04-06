by Deb Eastwood

Two Instructors from the Lifesaving Society of Toronto, Canada have taken 2 weeks off work and come to Grenada to volunteer their time in training both lifeguards and swim instructors.

The programmes are running from 1-14 April on Grand Anse Beach and include the highest level of National Lifeguard Training (taught by Patrick D’Almada) and Bronze Cross and Swim Instructor (classes taught by Lisa Adams).

The initiatives which have been sponsored through Grenada Lifeguards and the Get Grenada Swimming organizations have met with great success. Lifeguards were trained from Sandals, Royalton, Silversands and Grenada Lifeguards resulting in much safer beaches for everyone including both tourists and locals.

Twenty-two teenagers and adults were taught the Bronze Cross Class which focuses on first aid, CPR, and swim rescues. A follow-on Swim Instructor class was taught to those who passed the Bronze Cross. Both classes are being repeated in the coming week.

Deb Eastwood commented on the professionalism and enthusiasm of both Patrick and Lisa in coming to Grenada. “We are so grateful to have this level of instruction being brought to our island. The resources and expertise they bring have been phenomenal. Much good is being done through these programmes.” Eastwood commented that the Bronze Cross and Swim Instructor programmes were particularly timely with the upcoming Republic Bank National Learn to Swim Week being held 19-23 April. Persons interested in free swim lessons during those days may sign up at the website www.getgrenadaswimming.com

In a push to get more adults the lessons are being held later this year so those with jobs may come after work. The lessons are being held 5 days in a row (Tuesday – Saturday) and individuals may sign up for a 2 pm, 3 pm, 4 pm or 5 pm lesson. For more information contact Deb Eastwood at 404-5237.