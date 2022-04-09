Major rehabilitation work is due to commence on the Airport Bypass Road in Point Salines this month.

The Ministry of Infrastructure Development is therefore asking the motoring public to be aware of this and to exercise extra caution when traversing the area.

The planned work will be undertaken in 2 phases, the first of which will start on 19 April. This phase will focus on the section of road overlooking the public carpark, leading up to the top junction near the “Concrete Strip Roadway.” The public is advised that this entire segment of road will be closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the construction period.

Phase 2 will commence after the first phase is substantially completed and will cover the section of the Point Salines Main Road between the junction of the Amerijet road access

to the Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) and the mini-roundabout close to the passenger arrival terminal building.

Work on that section of road will be carried out lane by lane, and will be limited to distances not exceeding 100 metres at a time, to minimise interruption to the flow of traffic.

Flashing barricade warning lights will be deployed as an additional precautionary measure, along with the use of prominent signage, to ensure the safety of road users, particularly at nighttime. Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to exercise due care and attention when travelling the route, especially when construction work is in progress.

The Ministry assures the public that every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience that may arise as a result of this undertaking, and solicits the cooperation and understanding of everyone likely to be affected during the execution of the work, especially residents who live within the immediate vicinity of the project.

It is anticipated that work on both phases will be completed within 7 months.

This Airport Bypass Road contract forms part of the overall Airport Upgrade and Refurbishment project currently being carried out by China Harbour Engineering Co Ltd with funding provided by China Exim Bank and the Government of Grenada.

