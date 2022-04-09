Two men have been arrested and charged for being in possession of a quantity of Cannabis while at the Inter-Secondary School Games Athletics Championship 2022.

Charges were laid against Jeron Noel, 21 years old, Labourer of Mt Rush, St George, and Andre Alexander, 30 years, Unemployed of Gouyave, St John, in connection with the drug found.

Noel will make his first court appearance at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 May 2022 while Alexander will appear in court on Wednesday, 25 May 2022.

The Commissioner of Police thanks the schools and patrons for their cooperation and discipline displayed throughout the Inter-Secondary School Games Athletics Championship 2022.

